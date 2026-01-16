BEEAH has launched its first Sustainable Finance Framework to fund eligible sustainable projects across its operations in environment, energy, technology, healthcare and real estate.

Developed in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the framework was formalised during the World Future Energy Summit 2026, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, reflecting the Group’s continued leadership in sustainability and innovation across the region.

The new framework empowers BEEAH and its subsidiaries to issue a range of sustainable financing instruments, including green, social or sustainability bonds, sukuk and loans.

The framework is aligned with the Loan Market Association and International Capital Markets Association sustainable finance principles and has been validated through a Second Party Opinion by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the global assurance and risk management company.

Proceeds raised will be directed towards financing a range of eligible projects that directly contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advance BEEAH’s positive impact across future-critical industries.

These projects include clean energy, waste management and recycling, green buildings, circular economy solutions, low-carbon mobility and sustainable wastewater management, as well as social projects under healthcare and environmental education.

BEEAH’s latest financial framework aims to accelerate the organisation’s road to net-zero operations in the UAE by 2040 while serving as a key pillar of its broader sustainability strategy.

The framework strategically supports a nexus of national and global imperatives, such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, National Hydrogen Strategy, as well as the UN Global Compact, a voluntary initiative that the organisation signed on to implement and disclose its support of the SDGs and environmental principles.

The announcement follows similar strides in the region, signalling a deepening commitment within the UAE and wider Gulf markets to fund the transition to low-carbon and more resource-efficient industries.