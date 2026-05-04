Riyadh, The Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) have announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the Chronic Kidney Disease Care & National Dialysis Services project. The project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model Design, Repurpose, Finance and Maintain (DRFM), with a 6-year contract, in addition to a clinical services model. The project aligns with a key objective of Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting increased private sector participation within the healthcare sector.

The MoH is seeking to partner with experienced private operators to deliver comprehensive renal care services to a minimum of 11,500 patients throughout the Kingdom. The project is divided across 4 packages, each serving a minimum number of patients across several regions, to ensure broad geographic coverage and accessibility. Details about the size and geographical coverage of each Package will be provided at the RFP stage.

Under this PPP framework, the MoH and the selected private operator for each package will have an agreement, outlining the terms of collaboration. The selected Private Operators will be responsible for providing the necessary facilities, equipment, and IT services. They must also supply qualified staff, manage both clinical (In-center hemodialysis, home hemodialysis, Peritoneal dialysis, vascular access and OPD services) and non-clinical operations.

Local and international investors, financial institutions, and operators are invited to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa for more information about the project and to request the RFQ document. Interested investors should submit their Statement of Qualification (SOQ) by June 15, 2026 at 15:00 PM, KSA time.