Kuwait, Reinforcing its position as a trusted wealth management partner for Kuwait’s high-net-worth clients, Burgan Bank announced that it has been awarded “Best for High-Net-Worth (HNW) in Kuwait” at Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards 2026. This latest honor refelects the Bank’s growing Private Banking and Wealth Management proposition, strong client service model, and continued investment in sophisticated digital capabilities for high-net-worth clients.

The recognition reflects Burgan Bank’s deliberate strategy to deepen existing client relationships, strengthen wallet share, and broaden access to tailored investment opportunities across traditional and alternative asset classes. Euromoney highlighted the Bank’s strong growth in HNW assets during the review period, rising client trust, and distinctive cross-border investment opportunities, including a German redevelopment programme and a European asset-backed leasing fund.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Meshari Shehab, General Manager – Private Banking and Wealth Management at Burgan Bank, said: “We are proud to be recognized by Euromoney, one of the world’s leading authorities on banking and financial markets. This award is a testament to the trust our clients continue to place in Burgan Bank, and to the strength of a private banking model built around long-term relationships, tailored advisory, and a deep understanding of our clients’ banking and investment goals.”

He added: “At Burgan Bank, we continue to invest in the capabilities that matter most to our high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, from specialized relationship management and advisory expertise to seamless digital delivery and faster access to liquidity. Our ambition is to provide clients with a holistic wealth management experience that supports their financial objectives across generations, while maintaining the prudence, discipline, and personal attention they expect from Burgan.”

Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards are among the most respected global recognition programmes for the private banking and wealth management industry. The awards recognize excellence across leading institutions worldwide, with Euromoney describing the programme as a benchmark for outstanding performance in private banking and wealth management. The 2026 Kuwait national results named Burgan Bank “Best for HNW,” citing its sophisticated digital capabilities, strong client service, broadened HNW proposition, and integrated advisory model.

Burgan Bank’s Private Banking and Wealth Management offering is designed to serve clients with increasingly sophisticated needs across wealth development, portfolio diversification, liquidity management, and succession planning. Through its collaboration with Kamco Invest, the Bank provides specialized portfolio management, fund access, and advisory services aligned with each client’s long-term goals and risk appetite. Dedicated investment advisers work closely with relationship managers to deliver tailored asset allocation strategies, while the Bank’s segmented coverage model ensures that ultra-high-net-worth clients are served by senior relationship managers and emerging HNW clients are supported by specialized mid-tier experts.

The Bank has also continued to enhance operational efficiency and improve the turnaround time on credit transactions. In this regard, its wealth management programme, co-developed with Kamco Invest, offers an integrated experience, from portfolio reviews to trade execution, enabling clients to engage more seamlessly with their advisors. In parallel, Burgan’s fast-track lending programme has reduced approval timelines from a full month to just one to two weeks, accelerating clients’ access to liquidity while maintaining the Bank’s prudent approach to credit management.

It serves to note that this latest Euromoney recognition adds to a growing list of prestigious awards received by Burgan Bank for its Private Banking and Wealth Management offering over the past few years. These include winning three Global Private Banker MEA Awards, receiving the “Best Client Service” award at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025, and winning the “Excellence and Leadership in Wealth and Credit Management Services in Kuwait” award at WUAB’s Arab Awards for 2025. The Bank has also received the J.P. Morgan Elite Quality Recognition Award for 2024 and the Visa “Best-in-Class Premium Active Cards Growth in Kuwait” 2024 award, further underscoring its continued commitment to delivering an exceptional banking experience for distinguished clients

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank was the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.