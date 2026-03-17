Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight has unveiled the first six AI companies selected to receive investment through its AI Innovation Ecosystem, strengthening the pipeline of technologies designed to power next-generation intelligent systems at national and enterprise scale.

The investments form part of the Presight–Shorooq Fund I (PSFI), a US$100 million global early-stage fund established in partnership with Shorooq.

The six companies to receive investment are located across the United States and UAE, and span sovereign AI infrastructure, vertical intelligence platforms for capital and industry, and edge-native intelligence systems. Together, these companies reflect Presight’s focus on identifying breakthrough applied intelligence systems primed for integration into complex, regulated environments where reliability, resilience, and governance are critical.

The first six investments

World Model Architecture

AMI-Advanced Machine Intelligence advances world model AI architectures designed to help machines understand and interact with the physical world, enabling deeper reasoning, planning, and real-world interaction beyond traditional predictive AI architectures. Founded by Turing Award winner and former Meta Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun, AMI is developing a new class of AI systems that learn from spatial and real-world data to model cause and effect. Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Montreal, and Singapore, the company is initially targeting enterprise applications across manufacturing, aerospace, robotics, and biomedical industries.

Sovereign AI Infrastructure

NodeShift gives enterprises a secure, on-premises AI platform that enables users to use and deploy AI models while keeping all data within their own infrastructure. A participant in Cohort I of Presight’s AI Accelerator Program, NodeShift has now entered into a strategic commercial agreement with Presight to scale its solutions and pursue joint go-to-market initiatives, reflecting the continued collaboration between Presight and startups participating in the program.

Vertical Intelligence for Capital and Industry

Hebbia enhances institutional research and financial workflows in regulated capital markets.

Candid Intelligence applies AI to optimize procurement and bidding processes across infrastructure and public-sector environments.

Crunched turns complex company/market data into faster modeling, deeper insights, and decision-grade analysis for investors and operators, using its advanced AI financial intelligence platform

Secure, Edge-Native Systems

Blue utilizes a voice-action model layer powering voice agents that can complete multi-step tasks directly on phones, avoiding APIs and integration overheads.

A Structured Pathway from Innovation to Intelligent Systems

Presight’s AI Innovation Ecosystem is the company’s growth engine, designed to identify, acquire, invest, accelerate and incubate the next generation of breakthrough AI intellectual property to ensure that emerging technologies are developed with deployment in mind from day one. Presight’s AI Innovation Ecosystem consists of an AI Investment Fund, an AI Accelerator Program, and Research and Development Labs.

Through the Presight AI Accelerator Program, companies receive structured mentorship, access to world-leading compute infrastructure, fast-track commercialization pathways with enterprise and government clients within the G42 and Presight ecosystems, and technical integration support. This model ensures alignment with real operational and commercial requirements — enabling integration, contracts, and the development of defensible moats.

Strategic capital vehicles such as PSFI strengthen this pathway by providing early-stage funding aligned to the same thesis, enabling companies to scale within sovereign and regulated environments.

Together, incubation, capital, and deployment create a coordinated model for translating AI innovation into intelligent systems that deliver real-world impact.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer of Presight, commented: “AI only creates lasting value when it can operate within real systems. These first investments reflect that conviction – spanning secure AI infrastructure, vertical intelligence platforms for capital and industry, and edge-native systems. Each of these companies is building technology designed for integration into complex, regulated environments. By combining operational environments, structured incubation through the Presight AI Accelerator, and strategic capital via PSFI, we are creating clear pathways from innovation to implementation – translating frontier AI into intelligent systems at scale.”

Dr. Bilal Baloch, Partner at Shorooq, said: “When we launched this fund, our vision was to connect world-class AI innovators with the capital, regulatory support, and market access that our region offers. To have invested in six highly promising companies, after assessing over 1,000, outside our home market alongside leading peers in the US and Asia in 120 days is a marker toward that vision. We were most impressed that these founders are pushing the boundaries of what AI can do – from giving every app a voice interface to automating billion-dollar industries – and thereby allowing us to back varying theses across the AI stack. This is just the beginning; we believe the fund can be a bridge between East and West for AI, and we’re committed to accelerating more breakthroughs that will transform businesses and communities.”

As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for applied AI, Presight’s AI Innovation Ecosystem will expand through future cohorts and additional capital initiatives aligned to energy systems, industrial autonomy, sovereign data infrastructure, and AI-native public services.

The first investments mark the beginning of a disciplined, deployment-oriented approach to ecosystem building - ensuring AI innovation strengthens the intelligent systems that power long-term growth and resilience.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi–based G42, and a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems. Operating across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems, Presight builds and deploys AI-enabled platforms that embed operational intelligence into complex environments at national and enterprise scale. Its systems operate within secure and regulated frameworks, ensuring resilience, accountability, and long-term performance.

Intelligence. Applied.



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