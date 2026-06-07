Collaboration supports PIF’s urban development and livability ecosystem - one of PIF’s six new eco-systems recently announced in its 2026-2030 strategy - by enabling private sector to maximize long-term value creation

MoU to leverage PIF’s extensive investment knowledge and scale with Talaat Moustafa Group’s proven development expertise

Riyadh - PIF and Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi for Real Estate Development (TMG), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to explore opportunities, cooperate and collaborate in mixed-use real estate projects at developments owned by PIF and its projects across Saudi Arabia.

By leveraging PIF’s extensive investment capabilities, scale, and ecosystem, alongside TMG’s track record in delivering integrated mixed used developments, the parties aim to unlock opportunities across the residential, commercial, hospitality, and retail sectors, as well as integrated urban environments. The MoU would further accelerate project delivery and value creation for PIF and its projects.

TMG brings extensive regional experience in delivering large scale integrated residential, commercial and hospitality projects across the region, enhancing the technical and managerial capacity of this collaboration.

The partnership would also create a collaborative framework that opens avenues for participation from additional investors to join future phases of projects, and foster knowledge transfers and expand private‑sector roles as investors, partners and suppliers.

The MoU is part of PIF’s broader strategic goals to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy. PIF continues to build regional and international partnerships, attract investments to maximize returns, and further unlock the capabilities of priority industries.

Within the urban development and livability ecosystem, PIF is investing in real estate projects in partnership with the private sector to maximize long-term value realization and advance urban innovation. Projects in this ecosystem will further enhance quality of life, modernize living and create people-centered sustainable cities through coordinated investments. PIF’s urban development ecosystem, one of six new ecosystems, includes housing, retail, office and community spaces and essential services.

PIF leads the development of transformative giga-projects and landmark real estate initiatives across Saudi Arabia. It is contributing to the achievement of several national goals by 2030, including increasing housing ownership by Saudi citizens to 70%.

PIF is one of the world’s most impactful investors. Under its 2026-2030 Strategy, PIF is delivering competitive ecosystems, unlocking the full potential of its assets, maximizing long-term returns and driving operational excellence. It continues with its strategic mandate to achieve economic impact for Saudi Arabia while securing sustainable returns.

TMG is a real estate and tourism conglomerate, and one of the region’s leading fully integrated businesses. For nearly 55 years, the Group has successfully developed fully integrated cities and communities and created world-class hotels and resorts across Egypt.

The non-binding MoU announced today is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent and obtaining all necessary regulatory and internal approvals.

PIF Media Relations

Email: media@pif.gov.sa

Website: www.pif.gov.sa

Rupert Trefgarne: rtrefgarne@pif.gov.sa