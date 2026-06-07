Dubai, UAE – Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, part of Emirates Health Services (EHS), has achieved a medical milestone, successfully completing a series of advanced paediatric robotic surgeries – the first of their kind in the UAE.

This achievement reinforces EHS’s role as a pioneer in adopting advanced medical technologies and delivering specialised healthcare in line with the highest international standards.

Dr. Safiya Alkhajeh, Director of the hospital, said: “This accomplishment marks a defining moment in our journey to advance our specialised services at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital. It reflects Emirates Health Services’ commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and world-class patient-centred care.”

“Deploying the latest global robotic surgery technologies has enabled the medical team to carry out complex surgical procedures with exceptional precision, flexibility, and control,” Dr. Alkhajeh added. “This places the hospital’s Paediatric Surgery Department among a select group of leading international medical centres offering robotic surgery specifically designed for children.”

For his part, Dr. Khalid Khalfan, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon and Assistant Director for Medical Affairs at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, stressed that by integrating robotic surgery into its paediatric surgical services, the hospital demonstrates its dedication to providing the most advanced medical innovations to its patients. This milestone is more than a technical advancement, he noted; it is a direct investment in safer, less invasive treatment options.

The surgeries were performed by Dr. Mohamed Hassan, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team including anaesthesiologists, specialist paediatric surgical nurses, and support service teams from across the hospital. This collaborative model offers a prime example of medical and technological integration, directed towards ensuring optimal treatment outcomes.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Mohamed Hassan affirmed that robotic surgery marks a significant advancement in paediatric surgery. “This technology,” he explained, “allows us to perform procedures with extraordinary precision within the small and complex anatomical spaces of children, using three-dimensional visualisation systems and ultra-fine surgical instruments that simulate human hand movements.”

“This approach marks a significant evolution from the traditional, minimally invasive techniques that have distinguished the hospital’s Paediatric Surgery Department for many years,” Dr. Hassan continued. “It offers additional advantages that allow for performing complex surgeries with greater accuracy and professionalism, which, consequently, results in faster recovery times and improved clinical outcomes for children.”

The inaugural series of operations included a range of complex paediatric gastrointestinal and urological surgeries. All procedures were successful, reporting excellent clinical results and smooth post-operative recovery for the patients.

This milestone comes at a time when robotic surgery is rapidly advancing across the globe, with growing adoption rates in reconstructive and minimally invasive procedures requiring high levels of skill and precision. With this pioneering series of operations, Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital has solidified its position as a leading centre for paediatric robotic surgery, and continues to strengthen its role in medical education, scientific research, and innovation in the field of children’s health.