Amman, Jordan — Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is now accepting student applications for its Aircraft Maintenance program for this year.

The four-year program, beginning in October, offers a hybrid model combining academic learning with hands-on practical training. Students, both local and international, will complete two years of theoretical learning followed by two years of practical experience at Joramco’s state-of-the-art facilities, equipping students with the skills and confidence to excel in real-world industry practices, with access to live maintenance environment.

The curriculum is designed to meet the growing global demand for highly skilled aircraft maintenance professionals. Upon completion, graduates will obtain EASA and CARC licenses -Internationally recognized licenses-. Joramco Academy graduates are also first considered employment at Joramco upon graduation, providing a direct pathway into the aviation industry.

Laurence Beraldo, Head of Joramco Academy, commented, “At Joramco Academy, we are building the next generation of aviation professionals who will set new standards for safety, precision, and innovation. Our program bridges the gap between classroom knowledge and practical expertise, ensuring our graduates are ready to thrive in an industry that is constantly evolving.”

Enrollment for the 2026 cohort is now open. Interested applicants can find more information and apply via the Joramco Academy website.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 25 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://joramco.com.jo

Joramco Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Website: https://joramcoacademy.com

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy