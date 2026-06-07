Cairo – Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), affiliated with the Elsewedy Electric Foundation, announced the signing of a strategic international education partnership with Italy’s ITS Casa Campania, with the aim of providing fully funded scholarships for STA graduates to continue their studies in Egypt and Italy for a duration of two years, qualifying them to obtain a certificate accredited by Italian educational institutions, in addition to providing an international educational pathway for new students in technical specializations across Egypt and Europe.

The agreement was signed at ACEN in Italy, followed by a tour of the academy’s premises and the project sites where students will undertake their practical training. This program comes as part of Elsewedy Technical Academy’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its international partnerships and equip graduates with skills that meet the requirements of local and international labor markets.

The collaboration aims to offer a fully funded two-year program in the fields of Construction and Architecture, featuring 80% practical training in Italy, along with specialized Italian language instruction delivered by academic and industry experts from both countries. The program has been launched and applications is now open for STA graduates for the AY 2026/2027, in addition to opening applications for new students and providing them with access to the international educational pathway.

The program has been designed to integrate theoretical education with practical application, providing students with opportunities for both study and training in Egypt and Italy, while enabling them to gain close exposure to the latest technologies and international standards.

In this context, Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), stated:

“This partnership represents a strategic step toward redefining technical education through global collaboration and experiential learning. At STA, our mission extends beyond education — we aim to empower Egyptian youth with the knowledge, skills, and international exposure needed to compete and succeed on a global scale. Collaborating with ITS Academy Casa Campania reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class technical education that directly responds to the future needs of industry.”

Mr. Raffaele Archivolti, President of ITS Academy Casa Campania said:

“Our collaboration with Elsewedy Technical Academy reflects a shared belief in the transformative power of technical education. Through this partnership, we look forward to transferring Italian expertise in Construction and Architecture while fostering innovation, cultural exchange, and the development of highly qualified professionals prepared for the challenges of modern industry.”

The agreement reflects growing Egypt–Italy cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), building on Italy’s experience in industry-driven education models. Both institutions reaffirm their commitment to empowering youth, improving workforce readiness, and supporting sustainable economic development through technical education.

About Elsewedy Technical Academy

Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA) was established in 2011 under the umbrella of the Elsewedy Electric Foundation “NGO” commitment to community development and to advancing technical education and vocational training in Egypt. This was done in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education under the dual education system, which spans three years. The program is based on 80% practical training in factories and 20% theoretical education at the school.

STA grants internationally accredited certificates from the German Chamber of Commerce (AHK), Pearson BTEC, University of Cambridge or Oracle International, depending on the specialization. In addition to the benefits it provides its students, STA is dedicated to adopting and implementing technology in education by converting some academic subjects into interactive digital materials across more than 30 academic specializations. STA has also obtained the international accreditation ISO 21001:2018 for delivering high-quality technical education to its students in accordance with global standards.