Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, has launched a special Summer Sale offering passengers up to 30% off one-way and return fares to a wide selection of destinations across its growing network.

Running from 7 June to 13 June 2026, the sale is available using promo code J9SUMMER, with travel valid between 15 June and 30 September 2026.

The offer builds on Jazeera Airways' summer campaign, "Don't Just See the World. Feel It.", encouraging travelers to go beyond simply visiting destinations and immerse themselves in the experiences, cultures and moments that make every journey memorable.

Whether it's exploring the historic streets of Prague, enjoying the lakes and mountains of Tbilisi, discovering the beaches of Antalya and Salalah, or experiencing the vibrant energy of London, Milan Bergamo and Istanbul, Jazeera Airways is offering travelers more opportunities to make the most of their summer getaway.

Passengers can take advantage of discounted fares to a wide range of destinations, including:

Europe

- London Luton

- Milan Bergamo

- Prague

- Budapest

- Kraków

- Sarajevo

- Larnaca

- Tivat

Türkiye

- Istanbul

- Sabiha Gökçen

- Trabzon

- Antalya

Caucasus & Central Asia

- Baku

- Tbilisi

- Batumi

- Yerevan

- Sochi

Middle East

- Beirut

- Salalah

- Al Ain

- Dubai

- Doha

- Manama

- Taif

- Abha

- Hail

Egypt

- Hurghada

- Sharm El Sheikh

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways, highlighted:

"This summer deserves more than a checklist. We're encouraging travelers to create experiences and memories that stay with them long after they return home - through our 'Don't Just See the World. Feel It.' campaign. With over two million seats available this summer and up to 30% off selected destinations, there has never been a better time to discover somewhere new, reconnect with loved ones, or enjoy a well-deserved break."

Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network, offering passengers more direct travel options from Kuwait across Europe, the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia, while maintaining its commitment to affordable and convenient travel.

Passengers can book through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com, mobile application or by calling 177, and using promo code J9SUMMER before the offer ends on 13 June 2026.

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