Key highlights

• The platform supported the training of over 7,000 students across the Gulf region



Cairo, Egypt: Qualiphi, the first AI-powered Career Services Management (CSM) and employment platform, has announced the acquisition of the Career Club platform, previously owned by iCareer, one of the leading companies in career consulting and employability programs across the Arab region and North Africa.

The acquisition was completed in the second half of 2025 as part of a six-figure deal, marking a strategic step in expanding AI-powered career enablement and employment services across Egypt and the Middle East.

The move aligns with Qualiphi’s vision of building the first Arab platform dedicated to Career Services Management, enabling universities and career centers to manage career development programs, employment opportunities, and career guidance through a unified digital ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence.

The Career Club platform, originally developed by iCareer, was designed as one of the region’s first virtual career center to help bridge the gap between educational outcomes and labor market needs by providing digital tools that enable students and graduates to develop their skills, explore career pathways, and connect with job opportunities.

Over the years, several initiatives and employability programs were implemented through the platform in collaboration with leading international organizations, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), UK Aid, and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Today, Qualiphi serves as the official digital platform for managing career enablement and employment services for several universities and prominent academic and governmental institutions in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, including the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ain Shams University, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and the Universities of Canada, in addition to several educational institutions and private-sector partners.

Through its partnerships with academic institutions in Egypt, Qualiphi has supported more than 500,000 students in their journey toward career readiness during 2025.

The company has also expanded its presence in the Gulf region by partnering with three universities, supporting more than 7,000 students from ten different nationalities in their journey toward personal development and professional readiness.

This growing presence across Gulf markets reflects the platform’s ability to reach a diverse base of Arab youth and reinforces the company’s regional expansion strategy to empower Arab and African youth.

Nevien Magdy, Founder and CEO of Qualiphi, said: “The acquisition of the Career Club platform represents a significant strategic step in Qualiphi’s journey toward building a leading regional platform for AI-powered career enablement and employment services. Our goal is to create an integrated digital ecosystem that connects universities, employers, and career centers, enabling young people to prepare for the future of work.”



She added: “The Egyptian market represents a major opportunity for technology-driven career enablement, especially with the continuous increase in the number of graduates and the large youth demographic. By integrating Career Club into the Qualiphi ecosystem, we will expand advanced services such as career guidance, skills development, CV enhancement, and digital career events, helping young people access employment opportunities more effectively.”

Magdy also noted that Qualiphi plans to undergo a major expansion by 2026, targeting the addition of 15 new universities across Egypt to its client portfolio and positioning its platform as the primary gateway for managing career services for universities and employment stakeholders.

Career services management and career pathway platforms are widely used globally to help universities organize career guidance, employment services, and talent matching with job opportunities. However, such solutions remain limited in North Africa and the broader Arab region, where many institutions still rely on international platforms developed outside the region.

Qualiphi identified this gap as a strategic opportunity, and the acquisition of Career Club represents a major step toward building the first integrated regional platform for career enablement and employment services in the Arab world and North Africa.

The company is building a unified AI-powered ecosystem connecting students, universities, employers, and governments, with the aim of strengthening youth readiness for the labor market.

Qualiphi also plans to expand into additional GCC markets in the coming phase.

Akram Marwan, CEO of iCareer, commented: “Career Club is the result of years of experience in career enablement and connecting graduates with the labor market. We are confident that Qualiphi’s vision and technological capabilities will further develop the platform and expand its impact across universities and institutions in Egypt and the region.”

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid transformation in Egypt’s labor market. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the number of higher education graduates reached 743,000 in 2024, representing a 15% annual increase. Meanwhile, Egypt’s labor force reached 34.7 million people in the third quarter of 2025, marking a 3.3% year-on-year increase.

The deal is expected to accelerate the role of technology in developing career enablement services across Egypt and the Middle East, while helping build a digital ecosystem that connects education, skills development, and employment opportunities.