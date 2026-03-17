Kuwait, Action Energy Company K.S.C. (KSE Symbol: ALFTAQA), Kuwait's leading private onshore drilling partner, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

KWD Millions Q4 2025 Q4 2024 QoQ % FY 2025 FY 2024 YoY % Revenue 9.2 5.4 70% 31.9 20.8 53% Net Profit 1.7 0.6 173% 5.7 1.9 202% EBITDA 4.6 2.7 68% 16.4 10.4 57% Net Profit to Parent 1.7 0.6 172% 5.7 1.9 201% EPS (Fils) 4.35 1.7 157% 14.35 5.06 184%

Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Chairman of Action Energy Company said: “The results of 2025 demonstrate the strength of our business model and our ability to deliver steady, sustainable growth in Kuwait’s upstream sector. These results also mark the start of a new chapter for Action Energy following our recent listing on Boursa Kuwait. Backed by a strong backlog, long-standing relationships with Kuwait’s national oil companies, and strategic partnerships with leading global technology providers, Action Energy continues to strengthen its role as a trusted national partner, supporting the development of Kuwait’s oil and gas sector, advancing local content, enabling knowledge transfer, building local talent, and delivering reliable technology solutions, while maintaining a clear focus on generating long-term value for our shareholders”.



Commenting on the current regional developments, he added: “Action Energy confirms that its operations continue to support Kuwait’s energy sector while ensuring the safety of its employees and partners. The company is committed to serving Kuwait and contributing to the stability of the national energy industry.”

Operational Review by Business Line

Drilling Services

Drilling and workover services represent 72% of the Company’s backlog, with an average remaining contract life of 5.01 years. In 2025, Action Energy delivered another year of strong operational performance, maintaining 100% fleet utilization across all 20 rigs. This marks the fourth consecutive year of full utilization and reflects the strength of the Company’s young rig fleet, disciplined maintenance practices, and operational standards that have been in place since day one.

Oilfield Services

Oilfield Services now account for approximately 28% of the Company’s backlog, with an average remaining contract duration of 6–7 years. In line with the Company’s strategy to expand its service offering and diversify revenue streams, this segment recorded solid progress in 2025. Action Energy secured several new contracts and pre-qualifications, further strengthening its position in the market and steadily increasing the scale of its Oilfield Services business.

Business Outlook

AEC remains committed to its 2026 strategic targets and continues to operate with resilience amid current regional developments. While parts of the broader energy sector may face short-term disruption in downstream activities, the Company’s core drilling and oilfield services operations remain on track. The Company has taken precautionary measures to mitigate potential logistical risks, including the early activation of emergency response plans and the strategic stockpiling of critical spare parts. Barring any material deterioration in the regional security environment, AEC expects its upstream operations to continue without material disruption.



This outlook is supported by a record backlog of KWD 321.5 million, a strong revenue visibility, and an active pipeline of contracts under mobilization. AEC also continues to advance its growth strategy through the expansion of its fleet to 27 rigs (20 existing and 7 under construction), the seven-year KWD 75 million ESP contract with Kuwait Oil Company, and other oilfield services contracts in pipeline. AEC remains committed to protecting its people, maintaining operational continuity, and supporting Kuwait’s national energy objectives, with its resilient business model and strength of its market position. The company continues to monitor the current developments closely while maintaining its focus on delivering high quality services and long-term value to its stakeholders.

Investor & Analyst Conference Call

The Company will hold an earnings call to discuss results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2:30 PM Kuwait Time.

About Action Energy Company

Action Energy Company K.S.C. (Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA) is Kuwait’s leading private onshore drilling partner and the owner-operator of one of the youngest and most technologically advanced rig fleets in the region. The Company employs more than 1,260 professionals and operates 20 rigs across Kuwait, delivering a comprehensive range of integrated drilling and oilfield services through two business lines, Drilling Services and Oilfield Services, covering the full well lifecycle, including workover, directional drilling, slickline, coiled tubing, cementing, mud engineering, electric submersible pumps (ESP), inspection (NDT), and workshop services.

Action Energy has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including KCA Deutag, Sun Drilling, CPVEN, COSL, Expert Optima, NaftoServ, TRG, Jereh, and Kerui. These partnerships support knowledge transfer, the delivery of specialised high-value services, and the continued expansion of the Company’s oilfield services capabilities. Founded in 2015, Action Energy is committed to strengthening its position as a leading provider of upstream services in Kuwait and across the GCC.

Investor Relations

Eman El Batl

ir@actionenergykw.com

Media Enquiries

Saad Al-Barazi

saad@bensirri.com