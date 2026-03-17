Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments, through its wholly owned subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), continues to advance construction activity across its real estate portfolio, with projects progressing in line with planned handover schedules across all its real estate projects.

At Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, delivery across the development continues in line with the approved phased execution plan. The Residential Tower is anticipated for completion by Q1 2027, while the Hotel is expected to be completed by Q3 2027, as previously announced. Construction activity across both structures is progressing steadily, with the Residential Tower reaching 32.1% overall completion and the Hotel Tower achieving 24.0% completion. Foundation and substructure works have been completed for both towers, with superstructure construction currently underway.

Within the same development, the villa phase, comprising 189 villas, has achieved 100% construction completion, with partial handover completed across selected villa packages, marking a key delivery milestone. Construction continues across the remaining components of Danah Bay, with works advancing in accordance with the project’s phased construction and handover strategy.

In Dubai, Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle remains on track for completion in Q4 2026, in line with previously communicated timelines. Construction activity at the residential tower has reached 57.61% completion, with works progressing steadily across the project.

At Asayel Avenue, part of the Mirdif Hills master development, handover is expected by Q2 2027. Construction commenced in Q2 2025 and has since progressed to 28.47% completion, forming part of DIR’s integrated residential community developments in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Al Vista in Meydan is scheduled for completion in Q1 2028, supporting DIR’s longer‑term delivery pipeline. The project has completed the enabling phase, achieving 100% enabling works progress, with construction activity advancing in line with the approved project plan.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

About Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR)

Dubai Investments Real Estate Company [DIRC] is a leading real estate and property developer with proven track record of delivering high quality, residential, commercial and industrial assets. A subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, DIRC was established in 2006 with a mandate to build a portfolio of developments and assets that offer long-term investment in the UAE real estate market. DIRC owns land banks at strategic locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah for future developments. The Company is selective in developing its real estate projects in accordance with the market requirements and demands. To know more visit – www.dirc.ae