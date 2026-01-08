Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Al Abdulghani Motors, under which the company becomes the Exclusive Mobility Partner of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo for a period of three years.

The signing ceremony took place at Fairmont Doha and was attended by Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, and Abdo Sweidan, Chief Operating Officer of Al Abdulghani Motors.

As part of this partnership, Al Abdulghani Motors will provide two raffle draw vehicles during the marathon, offering participants an exciting opportunity to win. The company will also play a key role in supporting the event’s mobility operations by providing the necessary workforce to ensure smooth and efficient operations throughout the event.

In addition, Toyota, through Al Abdulghani Motors, will supply a comprehensive fleet of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and buses, to ensure seamless transportation for participants and organisers, contributing to the successful delivery of the event at the highest organisational standards. A Toyota bZ4X, Toyota’s fully electric SUV, will lead the race, while the Lexus UX 300h will be displayed at the event venue.

Commenting on the partnership, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, said, “ We are proud to welcome Al Abdulghani Motors as the Exclusive Mobility Partner of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo. This long-term partnership strengthens the event’s operational excellence and reflects our shared commitment to delivering a world-class marathon experience. Alongside seamless mobility solutions, the partnership also introduces raffle prizes for participants, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, safety, and community impact.”

Further commenting on the partnership, Abdo Sweidan, Chief Operating Officer of Al Abdulghani Motors, said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Doha Marathon through a long-term collaboration with Ooredoo. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to supporting national sporting events, promoting healthier and more active lifestyles, and contributing to initiatives that enhance community wellbeing. Through our role as Exclusive Mobility Partner, we look forward to supporting a safe, seamless, and inspiring experience for all participants.”

This partnership underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to delivering an exceptional marathon experience in line with international standards and reflects Al Abdulghani Motors’ dedication to supporting major sporting events in Qatar.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

