Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge Group, the regional subsidiary of Nema Education, has been ranked as a ‘Platinum’ consulting firm on the Top Consulting Firm 2025 Middle East list for 3rd consecutive year. The group, which is the only firm from the UAE, is positioned among 18 Platinum ranked firms in a list of top 59 organisations in the Middle East, based on an assessment which surveyed over 500 consulting firms from the region. This recognition reaffirms Knowledge Group's leadership in the human resources and management domain and the trust showcased by over 600 clients from key industries like government, defence, education, public sector and public safety, in the group’s expertise to strengthen professional skills of the region’s workforce.

The Top Consulting Firm 2025 Middle East list by the Consultancy Middle East, a digital platform specialising in the consulting sector and part of the global Consultancy.org network, takes a 360-degree comprehensive approach to evaluating firms. The organisers gather insights from clients and consultants, while conducting their own assessment and thorough research, to present the region’s most trusted, expert and influential consultancy firms in the market.

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Nema Education, commented: "Achieving Platinum status for the third consecutive year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital development. This recognition validates our strategic vision to empower organisations and individuals across the region, driving sustainable growth and preparing the workforce for the future."

The ‘Platinum’ achievement reflects Knowledge Group's consistent high client satisfaction and retention rates, driven by its network of world-class subject matter experts and its commitment to adopt experiential learning methodologies that ensure real-world application of skills. The company continues to lead the market by introducing cutting-edge AI-powered training programs, equipping organisations and professionals with the capabilities needed to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Group, added: "Maintaining our Platinum ranking reflects the trust our clients place in us and our teams’ dedication to delivering transformative solutions. As we mark over two decades of service, we remain focused on innovation and impact—helping organisations build the capabilities they need to thrive in an evolving landscape."

With offices in the UAE and KSA, Knowledge Group offers comprehensive solutions, including training and development, strategic consulting, talent assessment, transformational learning, and defence and security solutions. The company partners with leading global business schools and internationally accredited professional associations including Wharton Business School, Columbia Business School, London Business School, Chartered Management Institute (CMI), SimpliLern and CertNexus to upskill the workforce in the region.

To learn more about Knowledge Group visit: https://www.kgc.com/en

About Knowledge Group

Knowledge Group is a regional leader, with extensive experience supporting and reinforcing the operational capabilities of the Middle East and North Africa region’s workforce and its private and public organisations. Through our solutions in Training & Development, Consulting, Special Projects, and Outsourcing, Knowledge Group Consulting has built a vast range of services to support our clients’ individual requirements. We are agile in the way we apply this knowledge and create solutions, utilising the full breadth of our unique experience to craft a bespoke solution that exceeds expectations. Our expert faculty and staff of more than 200 deliver serious industry and regional experience, while we also draw in the best of the world’s knowledge through partnership with select international education and consulting companies, alongside more than 400 global associates with specialist expertise. This means we can draw on a vast knowledge base wherever we operate to deliver highly professional solutions for our clients.

For more information about ‘Knowledge Group’, please visit the website: https://www.kgc.com