Eng. Mostafa Mohsen, Chairman of Empire State Developments, revealed the company’s plan to start new investments as part of an expansion strategy aiming to enhance its presence in the New Administrative Capital, in addition to moving towards regional markets.

He added that the company is working on local expansion by developing new projects in the New Administrative Capital and acquiring additional lands, aligning with its sustainable growth and development plans, given the availability of numerous investment opportunities for serious and ambitious companies with a clear vision for growth and strong financial solvency to support the implementation of these visions and plans.

The Chairman of Empire State pointed out that the company’s current total investments amount to EGP 11 billion, distributed across three major projects in the New Administrative Capital, which are: El Centro Business Park, an administrative and commercial project located on an area of 5,231 square meters, regarded as a prime destination for companies and entrepreneurs; Evet Mall, a commercial and entertainment project located in the MU12 district near the gates of the New Administrative Capital, encompassing a diverse range of commercial and service activities to serve a growing residential community.

The third project is Upmount, which is the company’s latest residential project in R8, and the company is currently working on launching it. Upmount boasts a distinctive architectural design that redefines the quality of life within upscale residential communities, creating a new level of distinction for its residents, as the project aims to provide a tranquil, balanced, and high-standard living environment in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the New Administrative Capital.

He noted:

“We are confident in the future of the New Administrative Capital as the nation’s project for the 21st century, and we aim to expand our operations both within Egypt and globally in the coming years with projects that meet international standards and vision.”