Dubai UAE: Yango, a global tech company, is set to debut its AI-driven warehouse robotics mobile and pick-and-place solutions at this year’s Seamless Middle East. This launch is a part of the Yango B2B technologies ecosystem, introducing advanced solutions promising transformative benefits throughout the entire supply chain. These solutions aim to combat rising fulfilment costs, which have increasingly burdened sectors such as e-commerce, retail, logistics, and manufacturing.

In e-commerce, fulfilment costs represent a third of companies' operating expenses and are on the rise – for instance, at Amazon, these costs increased from 31% of net sales in 2021 to nearly 36% in 2023. Yango solutions provide a timely remedy to these escalating expenses. For the first time, attendees will experience a live demonstration of the company’s robotics pick-and-place agnostic hardware solution, leveraging advanced computer vision to allow any off-the-shelf stationary robot to operate with human-like capabilities. It has been designed to seamlessly integrate into current warehouse configurations and achieve up to 800 picks per hour with precision of up to 99% of SKUs.

The pick-and-place solution is ready for deployment across the MENA region offering substantial returns with a payback period of just two to three years. This rapid ROI is vital as businesses scale to meet the demands of a growing market, underscored by significant regional investments like Saudi Arabia's $113 billion commitment to logistics and the UAE's reinforcement of its position as a global trade hub through initiatives like the Dubai Silk Road Strategy.

Yango will also introduce its mobile warehouse robotics solutions, including the ones for stock-taking, goods and pallets moving. These streamline inventory management and order fulfilment processes, crucial for maintaining the pace in today's fast-moving market environments. The robots can autonomously navigate the warehouse even within a dynamic setup. They work together with other machines to get tasks done faster and better. These innovations are critical as the Middle Eastern online retail sector alone is expected to reach above $35,853 million by 2025, a 109% increase since 2020, reflecting the urgent need for efficient logistics solutions.

Alexei Filippov, Head of Global Business Development at Yango Robotics, commented on the launch stating, "As fulfilment costs continue to rise, our warehouse robotics solutions come at a crucial time to help businesses not just survive but thrive. Our new robotics pick-and-place platform, mobile warehouse robotics solutions and other technologies show Yango's commitment to innovation and efficiency, driving significant cost reductions and operational enhancements for our clients across the region. We’re excited to debut these AI-powered solutions at Seamless Middle East and showcase its value across industries."

Yango will also showcase a range of other technologies for businesses at the exhibition. Attendees will experience its autonomous delivery robots, designed for efficient urban logistics, and AI-powered retail technologies, including the White Label App and AI Shelf Monitoring System. Visitors can explore a demo store, interact with a smart camera system for real-time analytics, and understand the integration of the Warehouse Management System and Last Mile Solution.

To learn more, visit Yango at booth H2-G36 during Seamless Middle East 2024 and attend the panel sessions where Yango’s representatives will share insights into the company’s innovative solutions and capabilities.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.