ABU DHABI - EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today signed a US$27 million (AED99 million) agreement to supply an ammunition production line to PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise and one of Asia’s leading defence manufacturers.

The agreement is for the production of 5.56x45mm and 7.62x51mm calibre ammunition. It was signed in the presence of the Indonesian president-elect and Minister of Defence Lt. General (Ret.) Prabowo Subianto, during an official visit to the UAE this week.

Aligned with the Indonesian Ministry of Defence’s objective to increase local job creation and sovereign manufacturing capabilities, the ammunition facility is scheduled to commence production in 2026.

The visit and agreement are part of an ongoing effort between both countries to increase bilateral trade to $10 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.