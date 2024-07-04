Saudi Arabia - Versatile International, the Middle East’s first fully integrated stone project management consultancy, has announced the establishment of a new company to manufacture lighting technologies in Saudi Arabia.

Asheil Versatile Lighting Technologies is an end-to-end lighting manufacturer that also provides consultancy and planning services for large scale lighting installations.

Asheil will serve destination-scale projects, including the Saudi giga-projects, and the local wholesale market. The company’s operating model is designed to increase supply chain transparency, decrease risk and provide access to a comprehensive range of locally manufactured lighting products.

World-class lighting

“Asheil aims to kindle a new lighting technology sector in Saudi Arabia and establish the kingdom as a producer of world-class lighting technologies,” said Marco Fahd, Group Chairman and CEO of the Versatile Group and co-founder of Asheil.

“Asheil combines the project governance expertise of Versatile International with the manufacturing capabilities of our partner, Haneco. The company’s unique service offer is designed to address disparity in the market, insulate Saudi Arabia from global supply chain challenges, and support the Kingdom’s signature development projects in delivering against Vision 2030.”

In its first phase, Asheil is building a 5,000 m2 manufacturing facility in Sudair City for Industry and Businesses, 120 km northwest of Riyadh. Ultimately the company plans to have 20,000 sq m of factory space, manufacturing bespoke lighting installations tailored to the specific needs of Saudi Arabia’s biggest development projects.

Asheil’s component portfolio will feature more than 1,000 fully compatible lighting products, each backed by a comprehensive guarantee for maximum transparency and accountability.

LED lighting market

Saudi Arabia’s LED lighting market was valued at $923 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,858 million by 2030. The kingdom currently imports around SR5.25 billion ($1.4 billion) in lighting equipment per year, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Around 85% of imports come from China, amounting to 3.8% of the kingdom’s total imports from China.

“Saudi Arabia represents an enormous opportunity for lighting manufacturers willing to invest in the kingdom’s future,” said Fahd.

“Asheil’s end-to-end lighting technology service, comprising consultancy and design planning, in-market manufacturing and service warranty to Saudi customers, will help large-scale projects develop and procure Made in Saudi lighting solutions with complete transparency and on-the-ground service.”

