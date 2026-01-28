MUSCAT: Usufruct agreements signed on Monday for the establishment of a major wind turbine manufacturing plant at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) underscore Al Duqm’s growing importance as a destination for investments in the emerging clean energy industry, according to Eng Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO — SEZAD.

Taking part in the signings were top officials representing the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) and Mawarid Turbine, which is investing in the country’s first-ever wind turbine manufacturing plant.

Speaking at the event, Eng Akaak described the initiative as one of several strategic investments that will position Al Duqm as a strategic hub for clean and renewable energy industries, attesting to the zone’s robust investment environment.

The wind turbine manufacturing plant project, he noted, ushers Duqm into the era of wind energy manufacturing, contributing to the localisation of sustainable industries and the establishment of a national industrial base capable of energy transition in which this supports the goals of Oman Vision 2040. SEZAD is leading the shift towards clean energy, with a strategy aiming to achieve 30% clean energy within the next five years and work towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Adding to Al Duqm’s investment appeal is the availability of vast swathes of land, and abundant wind and solar energy resources, coupled with its strategic location on global shipping routes and world-class infrastructure, all of which contribute to reducing energy costs and enhancing the region's competitiveness, the official stated.

Phase 1 of the plant was launched in April 2025. Total investment in the project is RO 70 million in this phase. This will serve as the region's first hub for wind turbine manufacturing and the localisation of renewable energy technologies, while also providing job opportunities for job seekers. The factory also aims to supply materials to ongoing wind energy projects.

Moreover, the project will contribute to reducing costs and logistical expenses, providing highly efficient products for local and global markets, opening up broad horizons for exporting Omani knowledge and products, creating direct and indirect job opportunities, enhancing local content and increasing added value.

