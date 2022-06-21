RIYADH, DUBAI: Alfanar Construction, along with several other companies, signed an agreement to sponsor the $10 million ‘Global Innovation Award in Water Desalination’ at the recently concluded Innovation Driven Desalination Conference in Jeddah.

The agreement was signed between Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Governor, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al-Abdul Karim and Alfanar’s Executive Vice President, Eng. Amer Al Ajmi, along with other companies, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture H.E. Abdulrahman Al Fadhli.

Speaking about this award, Eng. Amer Al Ajmi stated, “We are proud to be one of SWCC’s partners in sponsoring the international award for innovation in desalination. Alfanar Construction specializes in the development of water projects, whether desalination, treatment, or strategic storage projects, and is always keen to adopt initiatives to support modern innovation in order lower the cost of treating water.”

Alfanar Construction has gained a growing regional and international reputation by diversifying its portfolio of projects and services globally. Today, the company serves businesses across the digital solutions, energy, water, oil and gas, social infrastructure and healthcare sectors through its various business divisions and sub-brands.

