Capital controls are not important for the rouble market and should the measures be extended, we would hope to see their strictness eased, Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The central bank has long voiced doubts over the controls' efficacy, disagreeing publicly with the government over the issue.

The controls were introduced as the rouble tumbled past the 100 mark against the dollar in October 2023 and authorities sought to wrest back control of the foreign exchange market. The rouble now trades near to 92 to the dollar.

