Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi met on Saturday Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem Al Jazzar to follow up on the construction progress of the Julius Nyerere hydroelectric plant and dam in Tanzania, which is being implemented by Egypt’s Arab Contractors and Elsewedy Electric companies under the supervision of the Egyptian government, said Ahmed Fahmy, the presidential spokesperson.

He said that the dam is the largest development project implemented in Tanzania, contributing to generating twice the amount of energy currently available in the country, and therefore represents a model of fruitful cooperation, on which Egypt and its African brothers are keen, towards building and reconstruction for the benefit of all African peoples.

The meeting also witnessed the ongoing work in a number of new cities, including the new administrative capital and the new city of El Alamein, in addition to the follow-up on numerous projects to develop the historic Cairo area.

This comes within the framework of the State’s efforts to achieve continuous integration between modernization and development throughout the country, along with the restoration of the decent civilized face of Cairo and the preservation of the special character of all sites of historical value throughout the country.

President Al-Sisi was also briefed on the latest work on the “Great Transfiguration of the Land of Peace” project in St. Catherine’s City in Sinai, said Advisor Fahmy.

In this regard, the President directed to pay attention to all the details of the project, so that this unique spot becomes a universal destination for visitors from all over the world.

It is worth noting that the project takes into account global environmental sustainability standards, preserves the architectural heritage and elevates the spiritual value of the region, as a crossroads of religions and a land of peace.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

