NMDC Group said it has been awarded a contract worth 157 million UAE dirhams ($42.75 million) by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to execute dredging and reclamation work in the Rabdan area in Abu Dhabi.

The project scope encompasses dredging and reclamation, ground improvement, environmental works, demolition of the existing wave wall and stormwater pipeline works, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In another statement, the company said it has expanded its fleet of more than 170 vessels by adding a self-propelled cutter suction dredger valued at AED 618 million.

With an overall length of 148 meters and a total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts, the vessel will enhance NMDC’s marine dredging capacity, given the group’s growing backlog and awarded projects across multiple jurisdictions.

The vessel is anticipated to be completed and operational by the first quarter of 2027.

NMDC Group has a backlog of AED 62.3 billion as of the third quarter of 2025, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

