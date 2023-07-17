Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that it has received bids from three consortiums led by local firms - Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons, Nesma and Vision International - respectively for the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoir Plant Project (ISWR Project).

The Juranah ISWR is the first of its kind that will be developed with the participation of the private sector.

It is being implemented on a BOOT (build, own, operate and transfer) model and the development work will include the water reservoir and all associated infrastructure and facilities.

The Juranah plant will boast a 2.5 million cu m capacity that will cater to the drinking water needs of Makkah city by Q1 2027.

SWPC said the three consortiums in the race for the project are led by:

*Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Company (with Orascom Construction as partner)

*Nesma Company with (Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company and Buhur for Investment Company)

*Vision International Investment Company (with Gulf Investment Corporation and Taqa).

According to SWPC, the winning developer consortium will be responsible for the development, financing, procurement, implementation and operation and maintenance of the water reservoir.

Earlier TradeArabia had reported that a total of 34 companies, including 21 Saudi firms, expressed interests in the project.

These included global utility majors including Spanish infrastructure heavyweights Acciona and Abengoa Agua; Marubeni (Japan) and Chinese construction majors - China Railway Construction Corporation, China Gezhouba and Powerchina Group.

The top Saudi firms who had expressed interest in the project include Ajlan & Bros Energy Company (Abilitii); Al Rajhi Holding Group; Al Bawani Water & Power; Al Yamama; Alfanar; Nesma; AlKawther Industries; Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies; Amiantit; Petrojet, Taqa, Thabat Construction and Marafiq.

In addition, there were some GCC players in the fray as well including Metito Utilities and Qantara (UAE); Orascom Construction and Bahrain-based Lamar Holding, it stated.

SWPC said the successful bidder, through a special purpose vehicle, will provide the required storage capacity to the Saudi utility under a 30-year water storage agreement.

For the project, Synergy Consulting IFA is the lead and financial advisor; Amer Al Amr Law Firm the legal advisor and WSP Middle East its technical advisor, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).