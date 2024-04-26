The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast tomorrow's weather to be generally clear to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds formation over the mountains in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain.

Temperatures will rise gradually, with humidity at night and Sunday morning over some coastal and inland areas.

In its daily statement, NCM predicted winds to be light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active.

NCM said that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h reaching 35 km/h.

Wave conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to be light.