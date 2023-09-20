Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected the ongoing construction work at 46-million-UAE-dirhams ($13 million) Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project in Hatta.

The project is part of DEWA’s social responsibility agenda to transform into a distinctive tourist destination, the DFM-listed utility said in a press statement.

The statement quoted Al Tayer as saying the project will transform Hatta into a tourism and investment hub, while preserving its heritage and attractive nature.

He said: “Investment opportunities abound with four oases that have coffee shops, restaurants, and children’s playgrounds, in addition to shops for selling natural honey, local products and souvenirs. The shops will be given as grants from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the citizens of Hatta to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development.”

The statement said the project uses the slope of the upper dam of Hatta pumped storage hydropower plant to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built below the dam, while water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam.

The project design is inspired by the hexagonal beehive since Hatta is famous for its high-quality honey.

