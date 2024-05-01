Switzerland-based DHG Properties sees Dubai as a premier destination for global real estate investors due to its impressive return on investment (ROI) ranging from 8 percent to 15 percent.

“This is largely due to the off-plan sector, which has the highest transaction rate and is fueling the success of the overall real estate market,” said Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding and Founder of DHG Properties.

In an interview with Zawya Projects, he noted that property prices have risen significantly, attributing this “ongoing momentum to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs),” as well as to new reforming policies such as the UAE Golden Visa programme and initiatives like D33 introduced early last year.

“As a result, Dubai’s real estate market continues to be strong and alluring to astute investors who are not only looking for profit but also stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company is making progress on its inaugural Helvetia Residences project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) having awarded the construction contract, valued at 250 million UAE dirhams ($68 milion), to local Aroma International Building Contracting.

Antic emphasised DHG Properties’ dedication to innovation, sustainability, and quality, and to establish new benchmarks in high-end living through the integration of cutting-edge design and eco-friendly features.

“Regardless of whether an individual is looking for an opulent residence, an investment opportunity, or a combination of the two, DHG Properties is dedicated to providing unmatched real estate solutions that are customized to meet specific needs and goals,” he declared.

Excerpts from the interview:

Considering Dubai's emphasis on top-notch infrastructure and increasing public-private investments, how does DHG Properties envision Helvetia Residences shaping the city's dynamic real estate scene?

Since our inception in 1994, DHG has become a leading holding company in Switzerland for construction and real estate, with a substantial portfolio worth 700 million Swiss francs. We have successfully developed and constructed 2.5 million square metres over the past 30 years, from Serbia to Switzerland, and now Dubai. However, it is difficult to identify standouts because every project is painstakingly planned and carried out with unmatched care and quality.

As of right now, we are working on more than 1,000 projects across the globe, worth over CHF 500 million. Our current project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Helvetia Residences, is establishing a new benchmark in high-end living; with cutting-edge design, first-rate amenities, and environmentally friendly features that complement the city’s ever-evolving real estate market.

DHG Properties’ Helvetia Residences. Image Courtesy: DHG Properties

Through Helvetia, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and sustainability by showcasing outstanding architectural design, supporting important government initiatives, and enhancing the already unparalleled skyline which the emirate has to offer.

What are DHG Properties’ long-term plans for the UAE real estate market?

We have created a comprehensive, long-term plan - with a strong focus on innovation, quality and sustainability - that leverages our vast experience in Europe. Our intent is to bring inspired projects to Dubai, which replicate the success we have created overseas. Understanding that Dubai is a niche market, we intend to do this while also catering to the varying needs of the city’s diverse population. By smoothly incorporating state-of- the-art design, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly practices - we have nurtured three decades of success. This strategic approach is being adopted in Dubai to hopefully nurture another three decades, but more importantly, to meet the particular needs and dynamics of Dubai’s pace with the fast real estate market.

How do you anticipate the impact of ongoing global economic trends, such as fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical factors on Dubai’s real estate market in the coming years?

Dubai established itself as a sustainable hub that adapts to economic changes and geopolitical concerns in the region because of its strong infrastructure and resilient economic environment.

For example, we saw a 20 percent increase in fuel prices in March 1. Such rises are typically correlated to higher property rent which, in turn, attracts investors to buy more real estate creating a continued cycle of high demand. This trend is being observed across several real estate segments in Dubai, and the luxury segment is a notable example as HNWIs and UHNWIs are increasingly making their way to Dubai to capitalise on investment opportunities and maximize their ROI.

I genuinely believe that Dubai’s ability to diversify its economy makes it an appealing destination for investors worldwide. Dubai continues to be regarded as a haven for investors, providing stability and security.

In what ways does DHG Properties differentiate itself from other developers in Dubai’s competitive real estate market, particularly concerning sustainability, innovation, and community integration?

Drawing on our extensive experience, DHG Properties stands out for creating unique and forward-thinking spaces that complement modern lifestyles by fusing innovation with the latest architectural styles. Going beyond conventional developments, our projects are intended to be lively hubs that promote community engagement and improve the general well-being of the residents, not just buildings.

We think it’s important to create warm, inviting spaces that promote community involvement and social interaction, strengthening the bonds between the neighbourhoods surrounding our developments. Our overarching goal is to create vibrant communities that reflect the various needs and goals of the people who live there, by placing a high priority on community integration and creating a sense of belonging.

How does DHG Properties integrate the principles of sustainability and smart city into its projects?

In line with Dubai’s vision to evolve as a leading smart and sustainable city, DHG Properties leverages cutting-edge, eco-friendly technologies in its projects. By incorporating LED lighting and A+++ rated appliances, we significantly enhance energy efficiency, directly contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Our commitment to sustainability is further emphasised through the use of sustainable wood for flooring and solvent-free paints, ensuring our developments are in harmony with the environmental ethos of Dubai. These strategic choices reflect our aim to not only meet Dubai's sustainability targets but to lead by example in fostering a greener future for the city.

What is the target demographic for DHG Properties' projects in Dubai?

Serving a wide range of clients in Dubai - including foreign investors, expatriates, and locals - is our ultimate goal; we believe everyone deserves access to housing, and we want to create projects that provide both premium quality and affordability. To achieve this, we offer a variety of property types, amenities, and features to accommodate a wide range of lifestyle preferences and investment objectives.

Our priority continues to revolve around making sure that our projects satisfy the diverse requirements and tastes of the audience in any given area where our developments come to fruition. This involves picking desirable sites, emphasising superior architecture and design, and offering flexible payment alternatives.

(Reporting by Syed Ameen Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

