Bahrain-based Millet Engineering Bureau has announced that work is in full swing at the Sama Bay development located on the Galali waterfront with its second phase over 90% completed.

According to the Bureau, the initial phase of Sama Bay covered a total area of 75,000 sq m in a prime coastal location.

This phase introduces a vibrant mix of facilities including 14 retail units with flexible leasing options, 14 food trucks integrated within an open-air service zone, and two fully equipped public beaches designed to accommodate recreational and leisure activities.

As the firm overseeing the design and implementation of Sama Bay project, Millet Engineering Bureau said it was delighted to see the project on track for full delivery in the near future.

The second phase represents a pivotal advancement, introducing an exclusive array of seaside dining venues designed to deliver exceptional culinary experiences in an idyllic setting, said a statement from the Bureau.

These additions are set to further elevate the project’s profile as a signature destination and a driver of both tourism and economic growth, in alignment with Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022–2026 and the national development goals outlined in Economic Vision 2030.

It also features the 'Al Nakheel Premium,' a state-of-the-art open-air fitness gym nestled in a natural environment, alongside multiple sports amenities such as a football field, padel courts, and a variety of outdoor seating areas distributed throughout designated relaxation and social zones, said the statement.

Dr Salman Alghatam, the General Manager of Millet Engineering Bureau, stated that work on Sama Bay has progressed in alignment with the project’s master schedule and in accordance with the highest engineering and quality standards.

"In a remarkably short span, the project has emerged as a flagship destination for tourism, recreation, and lifestyle activities, drawing widespread interest from Muharraq residents, citizens, and international visitors alike," stated Dr Alghatam.

"Its strategic coastal setting, combined with thoughtfully designed spaces, offers a seamless and enriching experience that meets a broad spectrum of interests while delivering outstanding quality and comfort," he added.

Dr. Alghatam pointed out that since the launch of Phase I, the Sama Bay has attracted strong visitor engagement and served as a venue for major public events such as Bahrain Sports Day, affirming its role as a dynamic hub for wellness and community life.

The second and final phase of the project significantly elevates the waterfront experience through the addition of six architecturally distinct buildings with direct sea views, each designed to accommodate two restaurants, he stated.

Together, these 12 venues will offer a diverse array of dining experiences, thoughtfully curated to appeal to a wide range of tastes and culinary preferences, he added.

