Swiss real estate developer DHG Properties has awarded Aroma International Building Contracting a 250 million UAE dirham ($68.07 million) contract for Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
Nearly 10% of construction for the project is completed, the developer said in a statement on Monday.
The residential project, which houses 430 units, will be ready for handover in Q2 2026.
The statement said that off-plan sales for DHG Properties' debut project were launched in February 2024.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
