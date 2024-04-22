Swiss real estate developer DHG Properties has awarded Aroma International Building Contracting a 250 million UAE dirham ($68.07 million) contract for Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Nearly 10% of construction for the project is completed, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

The residential project, which houses 430 units, will be ready for handover in Q2 2026.

The statement said that off-plan sales for DHG Properties' debut project were launched in February 2024.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

