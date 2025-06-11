The Lux Collective, a globally recognised hospitality group behind its luxury flagship brand - LUX - has announced a strategic partnership with QUBE Development for the regional debut of its branded residences. Its first exclusive project in Dubai is set for 2028 completion.

This partnership unites two industry visionaries, The Lux Collective and QUBE Development, both renowned for their commitment to design excellence, innovation, and premium living experiences.

The project is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai, combining the best in residential development and world-class hospitality, said the statement from The Lux Collective.

QUBE Development has rapidly gained recognition for its pioneering approach to real estate, focusing on creating sustainable communities that appeal to a modern, discerning clientele. The company is known for delivering future-ready urban spaces that prioritise lifestyle, comfort, and cutting-edge design.

The Lux Collective is an award-winning global hospitality group, known for its signature brands and commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations. Its flagship brand, LUX, is celebrated worldwide for offering an exceptional standard of hospitality, focused on creating vibrant, memorable experiences with a focus on design, service, and wellbeing.

"Our collaboration with The Lux Collective is rooted in a shared commitment to purposeful disruption," remarked Egor Molchanov, the CEO of QUBE Development.

"We are drawn to partners who think beyond the conventional, and The Lux Collective team brings a perspective that aligns with how we see the future of luxurious residential living," he stated.

"In line with our progressive global growth strategy and focus on the Middle East region, this collaboration with QUBE Development marks a meaningful expansion for our luxury flagship brand LUX in Dubai," said Olivier Chavy, CEO of The Lux Collective.

"QUBE is a respected developer with a clear passion for premium projects and regional growth. We are excited to partner with a team that shares our values and commitment to sustainability and excellence," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

