Algeria’s La Caisse nationale d’équipement pour le développement (CNED), which operates under the Ministry of Finance, is currently overseeing the execution of approximately 50 large-scale infrastructure projects valued at over 6,400 billion Algerian dinars (around $47 billion), according to Mohamed Salim Telidji, Director General of the fund.

In a statement to the Algerian Press Service (APS), Telidji said the majority—33 projects—are in the public works and transport sector. The remaining projects are spread across water resources (11 projects) and housing, urban planning, and cities (6 projects).

The projects encompass expressways, railway lines, tram and metro systems, dams, desalination plants, utility networks as well as new cities and public facilities.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.