Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has appointed Al Ashram Contracting as the main contractor for its LUCE residential development, located at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The press statement didn't disclose contract and project values and total number of units offered.

Designed by MZ Architects, LUCE is located on East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, and comprises 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with duplex and penthouse apartments, the developer had disclosed in previous press statements. Asasat Aldhafra APCC Building Contracting implemented the enabling works.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.