PHOTO
A new residential tower with 241 luxury branded units has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island.
Tonino Lamborghini Residences is a collaboration between Arista Developments and Italy’s Tonino Lamborghini, the companies said in a joint statement.
No financial details and construction timelines were given.
The tower will include smart home technology and sustainable building practices.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.