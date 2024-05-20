A new residential tower with 241 luxury branded units has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island.



Tonino Lamborghini Residences is a collaboration between Arista Developments and Italy’s Tonino Lamborghini, the companies said in a joint statement.



No financial details and construction timelines were given.

The tower will include smart home technology and sustainable building practices.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

