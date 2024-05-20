Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani announced that his government has allocated more than one trillion Iraqi dinars (over $766 million) to fund new projects and complete stalled initiatives in Babylon province.

Sudani also acknowledged the negative impact of 64 delayed projects on the quality of public services in the province during a press conference following his visit to the governorate.

He pledged a "round-the-clock" approach to expedite project completion, adding that the clear plans have been put in place to complete the Grand Hilla Sewerage Project. The project, funded by a UK loan of $287 million, is expected to significantly improve sanitation services in Babylon.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also mentioned that work is underway on the expressway connecting the oil-rich Basra province to Baghdad via the Imam district at an estimated cost of IQD320 billion ($245 million). He also pointed to ongoing efforts to establish partnerships with investors and the private sector to drive development in Babylon.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

