In 2024, Rotana added 413 new keys across three properties to its operational portfolio of hotels and resorts

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) its growing pipeline of planned openings in new territories.

So far in 2024, Rotana has launched three new properties: Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha, Qatar, and Bomonti Arjaan by Rotana in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Commenting on the group’s exciting expansion plans, Philip Barnes, Rotana CEO, said: “Building on a landmark 30-year legacy as a homegrown brand, Rotana has laid a remarkable foundation that allows us to continuously evolve our offerings and exceed guest expectations to create moments of “Treasured Time” unlike any other. With an ambitious expansion strategy in place to add another 30 properties to our portfolio by 2026, we are actively venturing into new markets to introduce Rotana’s distinct hospitality offering to a global audience.”

UK and Europe

In the United Kingdom, Rotana will launch its first two properties, both under its affordable hotel and serviced apartment brand, Centro. Slated to open this year, Centro New Malden and Centro Kingston are part of a wider agreement to develop up to 1,500 keys over multiple sites across the greater London region, all under the Centro brand.

Additionally, Rotana also marks its debut in Georgia with the upcoming Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio. The five-star property will add 600 keys to Rotana’s diverse global portfolio when it opens in 2026.

Middle East

Regionally, Rotana is set to launch nine new properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) over the next four years, doubling its key count in the country to over 4,400. The KSA portfolio includes four planned Edge by Rotana properties and a Rayhaan by Rotana property in Riyadh, three properties in Al Baha, and the upcoming opening of Al Manakha Rotana in Madinah.

Onyx Arjaan by Rotana is also scheduled to open in Manama, Bahrain, later this month.

In the United Arab Emirates, Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, featuring 217 serviced hotel apartments, is also on track to open this year in addition to Mangrove Rotana in Ras Al Khaimah with 240 keys, conference facilities, and dining varieties.

Africa

Rotana will also debut in the Algerian market in Q3 2024, with the launch of Azure Rotana Thalasso & Resort. In Senegal, Rotana announced a new 150-key Arjaan Hotel Apartments in the bustling city of Dakar. Furthermore, Rotana also signed a management agreement for a five-star resort in the West African nation of Benin.

In Egypt, the group is gearing up for the much-anticipated luxury resort Luxor Rotana and Palma Bay Rotana Resort, as well as two new hotel projects in Cairo. This includes White Palace Rotana, a five-star hotel with 353 keys and diverse dining options.

Rotana currently operates 76 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 10,420 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 40 international hotels and seven new properties in the UAE alone.

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.