RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has awarded Al-Ojaimi Group the construction contract for an extra high-voltage power station, along with the Cable power transmission lines serving ROSHN’s WAREFA community in Riyadh. The contract highlights ROSHN’s commitment to strengthening its supply chains and supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification through partnerships with local companies.

The sub-station will be a critical piece of infrastructure for WAREFA, offering reliable and efficient energy integrated into the mixed-use development.

Speaking at the signing, Iain McBride, said, “At ROSHN, we actively pursue collaborations with partners that deliver excellence while sharing our values of integrity, responsibility, and sustainability. We are confident that Al-Ojaimi Company is the right partner to provide high-quality infrastructure solutions, enhance sustainability, and boost quality of life for our residents and visitors with safe, reliable, and cost-efficient energy. We eagerly anticipate the reliability and efficiency the sub-station will bring to WAREFA and we look forward to working together to fulfil this project’s goals and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.”

The partnership with Al-Ojaimi will also increase WAREFA’s sustainability thanks to both parties’ shared commitments to the environment, social well-being, quality, and safety throughout their work. The agreement further reflects ROSHN’s commitment to working with Saudi suppliers to strengthen its supply chains, create jobs, empower local businesses, and boosting the Kingdom’s economy in-line with Vision 2030’s ambitious goals. The agreement was signed by Iain Mcbride, Head of Commercial at ROSHN, Engr Mohammad AlSemaan, Business Development Executive Director at Al-Ojaimi Group.

Covering an area of 1.4 million square meters, WAREFA features ROSHN’s signature mix of integrated vital and lifestyle amenities, including mosques, sports hubs, cycle lanes and tranquil green spaces to enhance social interactions and enable sustainable, healthy lifestyles. Developed over six vibrant neighborhoods, WAREFA’s community provided units of over than 2,300 units will be home to over 13,000 residents, helping to create a vibrant new quarter in Eastern Riyadh’s AlJanadriyyah District.

The vision of the Al-Ojaimi Group aligns seamlessly with that of the Roshan Group, both aiming for a prosperous and vibrant society. As a pioneering group, the Al-Ojaimi Group has been engaged in strategic partnerships for over 50 years. It is widely recognized for its advanced engineering innovations and comprehensive infrastructure solutions in the fields of energy, water, infrastructure, and industry. The group's presence spans across most cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries. Committed to upholding the highest global standards, the group diligently provides innovative products to its customers. This dedication extends to its contributions to major infrastructure projects with esteemed entities such as Saudi Aramco and the Saudi Electricity Company, including at ROSHN’s fellow giga-project, NEOM.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa