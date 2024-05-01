The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and AppliedAI, both Abu Dhabi-based entities, are entering into a partnership to bring artificial intelligence (AI), new advanced materials, and secure infrastructure-less communications technology to high-stake, mission-critical emergency operations in the UAE.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is a leading global scientific research centre and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) focused on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. TII operates several world-leading research centres developing breakthrough technology solutions. The Advanced Materials and Secure Systems Research Centres are developing capabilities that support first responders, including firefighters. The partnership with AppliedAI will lead to the development of AI-powered situational awareness, voice control, health monitoring, asset protection, insurance underwriting and decision-making systems. TII and AppliedAI’s joint project, codenamed the Fire Knight, is leveraging TII’s Secure Mesh Shield Technology and TII’s new generation of Additive Manufacturing capabilities and materials, all based out of Abu Dhabi.

AppliedAI, with its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), builds AI systems to help automate and enhance mission-critical decisions within the safety and health sectors. AppliedAI and TII will collaborate on a range of research projects aimed at enhancing the capabilities, safety, and performance of first responders with AI-powered decision systems.

“TII is committed to collaborating with industry partners such as AppliedAI to drive transformative technology outcomes and address global challenges," said Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of TII. “We look forward to the technical breakthroughs that our teams of researchers will achieve as they develop new safety solutions.”

Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI, commented, “AppliedAI is thrilled to partner with TII to harness AI to safeguard human lives, and improve public safety and risk management outcomes. Together, we can leverage our deep collective strengths to apply the latest technological advancements to where they are most needed."