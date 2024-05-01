AED 1.1bn commercial tower with a total built-up area of over 115,000 sq. m. embodies DIFC’s vision to increase supply of prime office space.

Designed to meet the needs of the workplace of the future, Immersive Tower by DIFC is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, marked a significant milestone today with the ground-breaking ceremony of the Immersive Tower by DIFC, the latest architectural landmark within the heart of Dubai’s financial district.

The ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority. Other representatives at the event included Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority, Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments Ltd, and Mohammad Yousuf Al Najjar, Senior Vice President – Development and Projects – Property Development at DIFC Investments Ltd.

The AED 1.1bn commercial tower, with a total built-up area of 115,000 sq. m., is strategically located within DIFC adjacent to Daman Tower, overlooking the ICD Brookfield tower, and embodies the Centre’s vision to increase the supply of prime office space to meet the evolving needs of businesses establishing and expanding within its thriving ecosystem.

2023 saw high demand for commercial space in DIFC, with owned, managed and third-party commercial properties combined, closing out the year with 92 per cent occupancy.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor, DIFC, said: “With the ever-growing number of regional and international financial institutions, FinTech and innovation firms establishing in DIFC, we recognise the requirement for Grade A office space catering to workplaces of the future. The Immersive Tower by DIFC, seamlessly brings together commercial, amenity and retail spaces, delivering a world-class offering to businesses seeking innovative mixed-use environments in the heart of Dubai’s financial district.”

Conceptualised by AEDAS and developed by DAR Group, the 37 storey, mixed-use Immersive Tower by DIFC will meet all the needs of the modern workforce and encompasses 58,573 sq. m. of office space and approximately 10,596 sq. m. of retail space while over 680 sq. m. has been earmarked for amenities.

Scheduled for completion in April 2027, the new commercial property represents a seamless fusion of work, leisure, and luxury, and is designed to suit the needs of the workplace of the future. In addition to office units ranging in size from 60 sq. m. to 158 sq. m., tenants at the Immersive Tower by DIFC will also have access to a Members’ Club, located across the 26th, 27th and 28th floor.

As DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a global financial hub for business and innovation under its ambitious 2030 Strategy, the new commercial tower will support the needs of the growing number of companies setting up a base in Dubai.

The first residential project by DIFC to open for sale in 2023, DIFC Living, fully sold out within 48 hours, further demonstrating the strong demand for residential property in the heart of DIFC.

Earlier this year, 15 DIFC buildings were awarded Platinum and Gold LEED certification including The Gate, one of Dubai’s most iconic buildings, which was awarded Platinum certification.

According to JLL’s UAE Real Estate Market – A Year in Review 2023, 156,000 sq. m. of gross leasable area is expected to enter the country’s office sector in 2024 as businesses demand quality space, while an additional 160,000 sq. m. of retail space is anticipated to enter Dubai alone.

-Ends-

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 41,500 professionals working across over 5,500 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

ASDA’A BCW

DIFC@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae