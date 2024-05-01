Jeddah, KSA – In line with the recent initiative and support undertaken by the Saudi Film Commission to adjust licensing fees, Muvi Cinemas - the leading cinema exhibitor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - announced a significant price adjustment offering a competitive starting price of 34 SAR only for standard tickets effective 1st May 2024. Saudi Arabia has been considered one of the highest ranked countries in terms of movie ticket prices globally. However, with this price adjustment, Muvi Cinemas will manage to successfully shift their average ticket prices from the second most expensive globally to the 22nd place, in addition to becoming lower than regional markets such as UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. This is done with the aim of making cinemas more accessible to a wider audience in KSA.

Under Muvi Cinema’s new pricing structure, standard tickets start from 34 SAR for early showtimes before 5 PM and 39 SAR for showtimes after 5pm every day of the week including weekends. This price adjustment applies to all experiences offered by Muvi Cinemas with varying prices between them, and aim to increase visitation significantly, attract new audiences who may not have considered cinemas as an entertainment option before, and provide them with an unmatched movie experience.

In addition to the competitive pricing, Muvi Cinemas is best known for its special offers which set it apart from its competitors and provide exceptional value to its customers. The company has recently introduced a combo offer, including a ticket, a small popcorn, and a soft drink, for only 65 SAR instead of 90 SAR. Alongside, their most successful offer "Monday Offer," which allows customers to buy one ticket and get the second for only 10 SAR, and with the new pricing, customers can enjoy two tickets for a total of 43 SAR only.

Commenting on this big step Muvi Cinema’s CEO Adon Quin said: "We would like to express our gratitude to the Saudi Film Commission for their continuous support. We are thrilled to make these adjustments with an exciting line-up of films in the coming months including Saudi films such as Ahlam Al Asr, Norah, Last Party in R. Desert and El Senor. In addition to blockbuster films which are made to experience on the big screen including Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Furiosa, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Welad Rizk 3. Muvi Cinemas as the leading Saudi cinema brand in KSA remain committed to providing supreme movie experiences and we trust that this step will help in onboarding new audiences and encourage frequent visitation to our cinemas across Saudi Arabia”.

