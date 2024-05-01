Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, has signed an agreement with Bapco Energies, the Bahrain-based integrated energy company, to jointly explore the development and investment in wind projects in the kingdom with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW).

The move marks Masdar’s entry into the Bahrain market, which the company said would “accelerate the decarbonisation of critical industrial sectors and open avenues to develop new market sectors,” according to a statement.

Bahrain aims to reduce emissions by 30% by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, as outlined in its National Energy Strategy.

Masdar has developed a number of wind projects, including the 400MW Dumat Al Jandal wind farm, the largest in the Middle East and the first in Saudi Arabia. The UAE company has said it is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

