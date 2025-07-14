Muscat: The next-generation MG ZS has quickly cemented its place as one of the most compelling compact SUVs in Oman. Since its debut, the all-new ZS has resonated deeply with urban explorers, young professionals, and design-forward families, delivering exactly what they need: style, performance, and substance in one smart package.

More than just an upgrade, the new MG ZS represents a confident shift toward premium sensibilities, offering a design-led experience backed by intuitive tech and everyday practicality. The 12.3-inch infotainment screen, jet-wing-inspired console, and panoramic sunroof elevate every drive, while its MG Pilot ADAS suite ensures drivers stay protected and in control.

Under the hood, the MG ZS continues to impress with two versatile engine options, a 1.5L engine with 112HP for daily ease and fuel efficiency & a 1.3L turbocharged variant with 168HP for those who want extra punch in city or weekend drives.

Both variants offer three drive modes, giving drivers the flexibility to switch from relaxed cruising to responsive performance at will.

Visually, the ZS commands attention. From the Hunter-Eye LED headlamps to the aerodynamic lines and 18-inch alloy wheels, it’s designed to stand out, whether navigating narrow alleys in Muttrah or heading out on a coastal road trip.

Inside, the refined interior strikes a balance between utility and sophistication.

Premium fabric or leather-trimmed seats, a driver-focused cockpit, and thoughtful additions like wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and connected tech create a truly modern driving environment.

Safety remains a core focus. Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Speed Assist, Lane Assist, and a 360-degree camera system ensure every journey is secure, whether in the city or beyond.

As customer interest continues to rise, the MG ZS is proving to be one of the smartest choices in the compact SUV category, delivering a future-ready design, tech-forward features, and outstanding value for money.

Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO MHD ACERE remarked, “At MHD ACERE, we believe the all-new MG ZS represents more than just a compact SUV – it embodies the spirit of the modern Omani driver. With its elevated design, intelligent features, and driver-focused performance, the MG ZS is perfectly tailored for today’s dynamic lifestyles. It’s a vehicle that speaks to ambition, youth, and a future-forward mindset — all while delivering exceptional value.”

MG Oman invites drivers to experience the ZS for themselves, a car that looks great, feels great, and fits seamlessly into modern life. To discover the ultimate driving experience, visit your nearest MG Showroom or contact 80080111 today.

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 101 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

MHD ACERE is the flagship distributor of MG in Oman, committed towards the growth of MG brands in the Sultanate with a motto of enhanced customer delight and world-class after-sales services. A dedicated network and round-the-clock support have established MHD ACERE as a reliable name in the industry.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

