KUWAIT,: Warba Bank, in collaboration with LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), a global leader in financial market data and infrastructure, celebrates the remarkable success of its Electronic Trading Platform since its launch in July 2023. This partnership has propelled Warba Bank to the forefront of banking digital transformation, showcasing the power of innovation and collaboration in the financial sector.

The Electronic Trading Platform has witnessed unprecedented growth, with Warba Bank swiftly surpassing the USD 2.6 billion trading volume milestone since inception, a testament to the platform's efficiency and effectiveness, underscoring its pivotal role in facilitating seamless FX transactions for clients while optimizing internal operations.

This achievement highlights Warba Bank's unwavering commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and leveraging partnerships to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. By harnessing best-in-class technologies the market has to offer, Warba Bank has set a new standard for excellence in Islamic banking, positioning itself as a pioneer in the digitalization of financial services.

As the banking industry continues to evolve, Warba Bank remains dedicated to adopting the power of technology to deliver superior solutions and meet the evolving needs of its clients. The success of the Electronic Trading Platform underscores Warba Bank's position as a leader in the digital transformation of Islamic banking and reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the financial sector.

The unprecedented success of our electronic trading platform is a testament to Warba Bank's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions to our partners and clients," Abdullah Al Allanqawi Head of Treasury at Warba Bank. "We are not just facilitating transactions; we are paving the way for a digital future where our clients' financial success is at the forefront of our efforts. Our collaboration with LSEG is just the beginning of more custom, cutting-edge solutions we plan to introduce."

"In the rapidly evolving world of FX trading, our solutions at LSEG are designed to provide unparalleled efficiency and innovation. Our platforms not only meet the current needs of our clients but also anticipate future trends in the financial markets," said Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, LSEG. "This collaboration with Warba Bank is a prime example of how partnerships can drive significant advancements in the digital banking landscape."

LSEG's electronic trading solutions provide a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms designed to enhance the FX trading experience. With its focus on automation, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, LSEG’s platforms like FXall and Electronic Trading offer a flexible and powerful environment for banks and financial institutions.

Warba Bank is one of the banks that has achieved great successes in a short period, as it occupied a leading position in the field of Islamic digital banking services for individuals, and it is one of the largest local banks in the number of shareholders, and these are among the most prominent components that make the Bank close to all members of society.

-Ends-