DOHA, Qatar — Qatar Airways is pleased to offer passengers a ‘Friends and Family’ offer with up to 20 per cent off Premium and Economy Class fares to explore a range of destinations across Europe and the Far East. Passengers can check-off their travel bucket list and end the summer break at their dream beach location or city break with family and friends.

The promotion will run from 8 - 21 August, for travel up to 30 September 2022 and will be available for travellers who purchase two or more tickets together. Tickets can be booked online through www.qatarairways.com, via Qatar Airways sales offices, or from preferred travel agents.

Qatar Airways Vice President of Sales – Middle East, Levant, Caucasus and Pakistan, Mr. Dersenish Aresandiran, said: “As we are seeing a great demand from passengers to travel with their family and friends, we are pleased to provide this promotion to give our valued customers a last chance to enjoy a summer getaway in select destinations across Europe and the Far East. They can also take advantage of this to experience the breath-taking beach destinations such as Maldives, Zanzibar and Seychelles.”

In collaboration with our long standing partner Malaysia Airlines, travellers can indulge and enjoy in Langkawi, Penang and more destinations in Malaysia when booking through Qatar Airways website.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ 2022.