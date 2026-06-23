Dubai, UAE - Nathan Group has announced that AED 4.5 billion in payroll was processed across its HR platforms in 2025, underscoring the Group's continued scale, technology investment and growth across the Middle East and international markets.

The total includes AED 1.5 billion processed through Nathan HR, the Group's managed HR services business, and AED 3 billion processed through Nathan Digital, its payroll software and HR technology business.

Nathan HR enters its 15th year in business this July, having grown from a UAE-based HR services and manpower solutions provider into a major regional HR services company generating AED 375 million in annual revenue from its Middle East operations.

Over the past three years, the Group has invested more than AED 45 million into its own digital transformation, while continuing to expand its software business and develop specialised service lines that integrate with its core HR, payroll and business support operations.

As part of its next phase of growth, Nathan Group has also announced its intention to merge its Abu Dhabi oil and gas-specialised service business into the Group holding company, forming a new HR services holding company expected to be established under the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Internationally, Nathan Digital continues to expand its footprint, now serving clients in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. The business also maintains a strong presence across the MENA region and the GCC, supported by operations in Nairobi, Kenya, and Cape Town, South Africa, which serve as back-office hubs for global client delivery.

Dubai remains the Group's headquarters, housing its management offices and global treasury function.

Nathan Group also confirmed that recent regional disruptions had limited impact on its operations and commended the UAE Government for its efforts to maintain public safety and keep residents informed as the situation developed.

"As things return to normal, we continue to push forward on implementing our strategic vision for the Group and continue to build products and business support services that enable our customers to access best-in-class technology and solutions delivered under one vendor," said Rohan Nathan, Founder and Group CEO of Nathan Group.

About Nathan Group

Nathan Group is a Dubai-headquartered business group with operations across HR services, outsourcing, technology and specialised business support solutions. Through companies including Nathan HR and Nathan Digital, the Group provides integrated HR, payroll and technology-led services to customers across the Middle East and international markets.

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Benjamin Brank with information on file