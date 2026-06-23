Expansion one year after CorroHealth partnership, and nextgen AI solutions on the horizon

Dubai, UAE – One year after announcing a strategic partnership and investment from US based CorroHealth, Santechture is reporting strong growth momentum, with revenues doubling year-on-year and its regional footprint. The healthcare technology company, which has been transforming Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for healthcare providers since 2019, says demand for AI-powered RCM solutions is accelerating as providers across the region move to improve financial sustainability, reduce administrative complexity and accelerate digital transformation. The CorroHealth partnership reflected confidence in Santechture's vision and market position at a time of growing demand for intelligent revenue cycle technologies.

The past twelve months have marked a defining period for the company. Santechture has expanded its workforce from 30 to 80 employees across four locations and secured a landmark seven-year engagement in Qatar to deliver RCM technology across Hamad Medical Corporation’s network of more than 50 facilities - including 14 hospitals and 45 healthcare centres - covering the full scope of Qatar’s public sector healthcare RCM needs. The company has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Hamza Moftah as Chief Growth Officer.

Building on this momentum, Santechture is preparing to launch a new generation of AI-powered Revenue Cycle Management solutions in the coming months, expanding its technology ecosystem and further strengthening its ability to help healthcare providers improve financial performance, compliance and operational efficiency.

While the healthcare industry’s AI conversation continues to focus largely on diagnostics and clinical innovation, Santechture believes one of the sector’s most significant and underserved opportunities lies in transforming healthcare financial operations. Across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to navigate complex payer requirements and evolving regulatory mandates, while simultaneously improving patient experiences and outcomes. Many continue to face challenges including coding inaccuracies, reimbursement delays, claim denials and growing administrative burdens. As a result, RCM is evolving rapidly from a back-office function into a board-level strategic priority.

“We built Santechture because healthcare providers deserve technology that protects the revenue they have already earned,” said Anas Batikhi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Santechture.

“The complexity of GCC payer environments - across multiple regulatory frameworks, coding systems and reimbursement models - creates enormous operational pressure for healthcare organisations. AI is enabling a shift from reactive claims management to proactive revenue intelligence: catching errors before submission, predicting denials before they happen, and giving finance teams the visibility they need to manage performance in real time. After 15 years in this market, the pace of change we’re seeing right now is unprecedented.”

Forging forward with unrivalled innovations, the company has launched VERITY, an AI-powered Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) and coding validation platform, built as the evolution of CODEMINE. Going beyond clinical coding support, VERITY reviews clinical documentation, provides AI-assisted coding recommendations, validates coding and payer rules and helps prevent denials before claims are submitted.

Verity seamlessly integrates with the company’s suite of leading RCM solutions, namely:

THYNK, an AI-powered claims validation and billing intelligence platform containing more than four million insurance and medical rules covering coding, medical necessity, insurance coverage, approvals, pricing and payer requirements.

ROBIN, an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management platform that automates workflows, reduces manual intervention and improves operational performance.

INSIGHT, A hybrid data and analytics platform leveraging predictive machine learning that transforms clinical and billing data into financial certainty.

Together, these solutions are deployed across some of the GCC’s most prominent healthcare institutions. Santechture’s client base includes Hamad Medical Corporation and PHCC in Qatar, Mubadala Health Dubai, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, Johns Hopkins Aramco Health, the Saudi Ministry of Health, King Saud University Medical City, Thumbay Hospitals and Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, among others.

Hamza Moftah joined Santechture as Chief Growth Officer bringing more than 18 years of experience spanning healthcare transformation, digital health, Big Four management consulting - including senior roles at PwC and EY - EMR implementation at Cerner/Oracle Health, and commercial leadership across multiple digital health scale-ups in the GCC and EMEA.

“Healthcare transformation programmes across this region consistently show the same pattern: clinical technology gets the investment and the attention, while the financial operations that keep healthcare organisations viable are left to manage with outdated tools and manual processes,”

said Hamza Moftah, Chief Growth Officer at Santechture.

“The ability to prevent denials before they occur, automate coding workflows, improve clean-claim rates and gain real-time visibility into revenue performance - these capabilities will become as fundamental to healthcare organisations as clinical systems. We’re at an inflection point in the GCC, and Santechture is uniquely positioned to lead it.”

Santechture’s growth has been supported by a strong investor base. CorroHealth - a leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions across the US, India and UK - made its strategic investment in June 2025, bringing CorroHealth’s AI capabilities directly into Santechture’s RCM product suite across the GCC. The company is also backed by Gulf Capital and Shorooq Partners, two of the region’s most established institutional investors.

With operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and India, and long-term ambitions to expand further across MENA and into the US market, Santechture is positioning itself as the defining RCM technology partner for healthcare organisations navigating the next wave of regional digital transformation. As healthcare systems across the GCC continue to modernise, the company believes Revenue Cycle Management will increasingly be recognised not as an administrative necessity, but as a strategic driver of sustainable healthcare growth.

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