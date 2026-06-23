Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – LAB7, the venture building arm of Aramco, has backed CONIX.AI, a Saudi-based technology startup developing AI-powered architectural design and regulatory compliance solutions. Through this partnership, LAB7’s award-winning B2Code engine will be integrated into CONIX.AI’s regulatory compliance platform, E-Comply, and will help strengthen its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for engineering offices, developers, and government entities.

CONIX.AI offers an AI-powered engineering design platform that incorporates regulatory and engineering requirements to deliver architectural plans in minutes. Its compliance software automatically reviews documents against regulatory requirements, generating code-compliant designs while reducing the risk of costly revisions. In addition, CONIX.AI supports complex urban development projects by digitizing and streamlining the building permit and approval processes.

B2Code, a proprietary technology developed by LAB7 and licensed to CONIX.AI, will complement CONIX.AI’s E-Comply platform. Recognized by the prestigious Edison Awards for Best New Product, B2Code automates compliance reporting, providing an efficient and accurate solution for the construction industry. Its advanced engine is designed to validate floor plans directly against regulatory requirements, helping ensure compliance from the earliest stages of design.

The integration of B2Code into E-Comply will enable more comprehensive compliance assessments that cover both national building codes and local municipal requirements. By automating critical validation processes and identifying potential issues earlier in the design cycle, the combined solution is expected to offer significant value to regulators and engineering offices alike.

The collaboration reflects the growing momentum of the Kingdom’s innovation ecosystem and highlights the value of combining tech innovation with market-ready applications. By bringing together advanced artificial intelligence, automated compliance validation, and practical industry workflows, the partnership aims to address key challenges in the construction and urban development sectors while supporting the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation objectives.

As a leading deep-tech venture builder, LAB7 plays a pivotal role in accelerating the commercialization of breakthrough technologies. The successful development of B2Code demonstrates LAB7’s ability to transform innovative concepts into impactful solutions that solve real-world problems through collaboration with startups, industry partners, and technology innovators.