Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Concept design has been concluded with schematic design now under way at Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah in Riyadh, the new, top-flight serviced hotel apartment offering from the UK’s award-winning luxury hospitality company, Cheval Collection.

Construction site ground works are also in progress, with project construction expected to begin in Q1 2027 and anticipated for completion in Q4 2028, the company said.

Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah, a partnership between Cheval Collection and KSA-based Ladun Investment Company, is Cheval’s second property in KSA and one of five in the Middle East. It will feature 134 luxury, contemporary studios, one bed and two bed apartment – each with a private kitchen and most with a balcony – with luxury furnishings and high-end finishes. There is also an onsite dining outlet, a retail unit, gym and pool.

Quentin Ricks, Chief Technical Services Officer at Cheval Collection, said: ‘Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah brings a new concept in serviced residences to Riyadh, where luxury accommodation is in big demand. Guests are increasingly seeking the comfort and autonomy of a residence combined with the conveniences and services of a hotel, and we are seeing a strong appetite for flexible accommodation for business trips, relocation stays and multi‑generational travel. In Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, long-stay guests are more discerning than ever, with expectations to match.’

Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah’s design is inspired by two types of Saudi Arabian architecture – Salmani and Najdi – to integrate traditional Saudi heritage with today’s design and build trends. Both have been integrated for regional identity.

‘We have focused on preserving Saudi culture while bringing modern urban design into the mix,’ said Quentin Ricks. ‘Salmani architecture, hallmark of urban development in Riyadh, strikes a balance between tradition and current design trends, while Najdi architecture is characterised by central courtyards, geometric openings and climate-adaptive design. Guests will experience a seamless blend of the two at Cheval Maison - Sulaymaniyah.’

Located close to King Salman Park in the heart of Riyadh, the property has a built up area 24,150 square metres with services, amenities and accomodition across three storeys and two basements. Like all Cheval Collection properties, it will be part of the Cheval DISCOVERY loyalty programme, in partnership with the Global Hotel Alliance.

Cheval Collection also operates Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai, which opened in 2023 and Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai, which opened last year. Cheval Ladun Living – another partnership with Ladun Investment Company – is under construction in Riyadh and set to open in Q4 2027.

The company also recently moved into the branded residences sector, launching its first property – Cheval Residences Dubai Islands – in April this year, with more in the pipeline in the UAE and other parts of the region.

Media contact: Rebecca Rees (rebecca@rebecomms.com)

About Cheval Collection (Cheval Collection | 5 Star Luxury Serviced Apartments)

Cheval Collection is an award-winning luxury hospitality company specializing in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes two brands - Cheval Residences and Cheval Maison. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resources available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing.