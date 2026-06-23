​​​​​​Render of a Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - During the Future Hospitality Summit – Saudi Arabia, Riyadh based Blacksand and Marriott International announced the signing of a milestone agreement to develop ten hotels, representing over 1,300 rooms, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next four years. The multi-brand deal establishes a long-term collaboration between both companies to deliver projects aligned with the country’s evolving tourism and urban development ambitions.

Omar Alabdullatif, Chief Executive Officer of Blacksand, said, "This agreement marks a defining milestone for Blacksand and reflects the scale of our ambition. Our collaboration with Marriott International brings globally recognised brands together and a shared commitment to creating exceptional hospitality offerings in the Kingdom. An agreement of this calibre is one that supports the shaping of the future of an already ambitious nation, and we are proud to be there setting the benchmark for quality, experience, and long-term value."

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “This landmark deal with Blacksand reflects Marriott’s continued focus on diversifying our portfolio across Saudi Arabia to deliver meaningful hospitality experiences in line with the country's tourism priorities. From immersive resort escapes and design-led stays to vibrant social hubs and extended-stay living, we look forward to introducing a range of experiences tailored to meet the evolving needs of travellers visiting the Kingdom.”

The agreement spans the development of hotels across Marriott’s luxury, premium, select and extended-stay brands, including St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Autograph Collection, Moxy Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott and Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy. This portfolio of hotels aims to combine global brand prestige and design excellence together with locally inspired concepts and elevated guest experiences.

The projects are currently under design planning and early construction stages, with phased openings scheduled through to 2030. Planned properties will open across multiple cities through the Kingdom with the first hotel expected to open in Riyadh. Upon completion, the ten hotels are expected to generate more than 6,000 full-time roles, with a minimum of 60% of those allocated to Saudi Nationals.

Blacksand and Marriott are committed to a relationship that lays the foundation for future collaboration as both organisations remain committed to expanding their joint portfolio across the Kingdom and supporting the country's growing role as one of the world's most dynamic emerging tourism destinations.

Media Contacts

Blacksand

Blacksand@RelevanceInternational.com

Marriott International

Chandan.Belani@marriott.com

Salam.Elyafawi@marriott.com

About Blacksand

Rooted in more than 75 years of heritage through Alabdullatif Holding Group, Blacksand is redefining real estate across Saudi Arabia. From community living to iconic landmarks, the company transforms land into lasting value through full-spectrum development and a long-term commitment to quality, care, and performance. For more information, please visit our website at www.blacksand.sa, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.