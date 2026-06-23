Dubai, UAE, Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) has signed a framework agreement with GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, to manage and operate Aqaba International School (AIS) starting from the 2026/2027 academic year.

The agreement aligns with ADC’s vision to further enhance the quality of education at the school in line with the highest international standards. It also supports Aqaba’s growth by strengthening its appeal to investors, professionals, and families seeking to live and work in the city.

GEMS Education is among the world’s leading private education providers, with a network of more than 90 schools across multiple countries and decades of experience in delivering high-quality education.

ADC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Safadi said: “This agreement will ensure that students in Aqaba have access to world-class educational opportunities. It reflects our commitment to investing in people, empowering educators, and supporting the future development of the local community.”

He added that access to high-quality international education is an important factor in strengthening Aqaba’s investment environment, providing investors and skilled professionals with confidence that the city can meet the educational needs of their families.

Through the partnership, Aqaba International School will benefit from GEMS Education’s global expertise, including teacher professional development programmes, access to international best practices, and collaboration opportunities across the group’s network of schools.

Aqaba International School is the only school in southern Jordan offering international curricula and currently serves around 500 students. These initiatives are expected to further enhance teaching and learning outcomes, raise academic achievement, and expand opportunities for students to excel.

Robert Tarn, CEO of GEMS School Management, said: “We are delighted to partner with Aqaba Development Corporation to lead this next chapter for Aqaba International School. The school already has a strong foundation and an impressive record of achievement. We look forward to working with the school community to further expand opportunities for students and strengthen AIS’s position as a leading international school in the region.”

Since 2023, the school has implemented a comprehensive transformation programme. During this period, it secured accreditation from the Council of International Schools (CIS) and OxfordAQA, became a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP), and introduced both the Cambridge Early Years curriculum and the Tamayouz Arabic language programme.

The school’s students have also achieved notable success at national and international levels between 2023 and 2025, earning awards in academics, science, robotics, languages, and sports.

The agreement marks the beginning of the third phase of the school’s development journey under the theme “Realizing the Vision.” Under its 2025–2030 strategic plan, AIS will work to expand the International Baccalaureate programme, strengthen extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities, invest in educational technology and leadership development, and increase enrolment capacity to 700 students.

ADC has also recently completed a comprehensive upgrade of the school’s facilities and infrastructure, further enhancing the learning environment and supporting the delivery of high-quality education.