Dubai, TPConnects, a leading IATA-certified modernizing air retailing solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Ink Innovation. Ink will serve as the service delivery partner, bringing operational expertise to showcase how IATA's One Order standards can enable seamless passenger experiences across multiple carriers.

"Ink's deep expertise in airport operations and passenger services makes them the ideal partner as we demonstrate the practical application of IATA's One Order framework," said Praveen Kumar, Co-founder and CTO at TPConnects. "Together, we're showing how modern retailing standards can solve real operational challenges that airlines face today."

The partnership focuses on key operational use cases that enhance service delivery and improve the end-to-end passenger experience.

“Airline retailing becomes more powerful when commercial offers are connected to the passenger journey. Our partnership with TPConnects is an important step in that direction, creating a path toward a more connected Offer, Order and Delivery experience across key airport touchpoints,” said Oana Savu, Chief Growth Officer at Ink Innovation.[1]

About Ink Innovation

Ink Innovation is a travel technology company specialising in service delivery and passenger experience for airlines and airports. Its modular, cloud-native, AI-powered platform covers departure control, baggage, load control, turnaround functionality, and ancillaries, with native IATA ONE Order and NDC support, MCP connectivity, and 100+ integrations. Trusted by carriers and airports across the globe for over 20 years.

For more information, visit: www.innovation.ink

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified global Airline Retailing, NDC, and Content Aggregation solutions provider. Through its twin flagship product portfolio – Astra for Airlines and Iris for Travel Sellers – TPConnects delivers innovative airline retailing and content aggregation solutions, generating over 2 billion orders for more than 60 customers. These solutions help airlines unlock modern retailing capabilities and travel sellers increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

Astra NDC is a modern airline distribution platform, providing:

Astra API Gateway : Scalable NDC gateway with offer and order management

: Scalable NDC gateway with offer and order management Astra B2B Portal : Airline-branded booking portal with comprehensive servicing

: Airline-branded booking portal with comprehensive servicing Astra AI chatbot : Conversational travel assistant

: Conversational travel assistant Astra MCP Layer : AI-ready orchestration normalizing NDC fragmentation

: AI-ready orchestration normalizing NDC fragmentation Astra ConvertEngine: Intelligent search optimization managing compute economics

Astra Nova is TPConnects' modern airline retailing platform that provides open, modular, and legacy-free Offer, Order, and Product Management to enable retailing transformation, empowering airlines to deliver superior customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.tpconnects.com